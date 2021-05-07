Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Interfaith Iftar meal in US brings Abraham Accords diplomats together

Michal Michelle Divon/Dubai
May 7, 2021
The evening host, Acting Consul General Israel Nitzan said this year’s event had special significance due to its historic context and distinguished guests.


The Israeli Consulate in NY hosted its annual Iftar dinner on Wednesday night with formal guests from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Kosovo.

UAE Consul General Abdalla Shaheen, Morocco Consul General Abdelkader Jamoussi and Kosovo Consul General Frymëzim Isufaj joined Israeli Consul General Israel Nitzan for the dinner in a show of strengthening ties following the Abraham Accords.

His Excellency Abdulla Shaheen who has been in close contact with his Israeli counterpart since the September signing ceremony at the White House, spoke about the importance of interfaith dialogue and initiatives as core values of society.

“I am so humbled to have the opportunity to break my fast with my fellow consul generals from Israel, Morocco and Kosovo, and my new friends from the Jewish community in New York during the holy month of Ramadan.”

His Excellency Shaheen drew on the similarities between the United Arab Emirates and New York City, where many nationalities and religions live harmoniously side by side.

The evening host, Acting Consul General Israel Nitzan said this year’s event had special significance due to its historic context and distinguished guests.

"Thanks to the Abraham Accords forged by our nations and with the help of the United States, we are now officially at peace. More importantly, our friendship is opening new opportunities not only in the Middle East, but in New York as well” he said.

Just last month, UAE Ambassador to the United States Yousef Al Otaiba and his Israeli counterpart Gilad Erdan planted an olive tree at the UAE Embassy ‘Peace Garden’ in Washington to celebrate Earth Day together. The event highlighted environmental cooperation and mutual sustainability goals as part of bilateral relations.

Along with other rapidly expanding scientific, commercial, educational and cultural links between the UAE and Israel, closer climate cooperation has been a priority focus for both.

Across the public and private sectors, the UAE and Israel are deepening cooperation and starting new businesses in sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, water conservation and other areas. One of the first agreements signed following the Abraham Accords was between Abu Dhabi-based agriculture firm Al Dahra whose managing director led a UAE delegation to Israel in October of 2020. Al Dhara partnered with Israeli irrigation company Netafim, and water-from-air startup WaterGen. UAE-Israel greentech cooperation continues to show tremendous potential as more companies look to form strategic partnerships.




