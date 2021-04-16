Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021 in UAE: First Friday prayers of holy month offered at mosques

Sahim Salim/Dubai
Filed on April 16, 2021 | Last updated on April 16, 2021 at 01.07 pm
Holy month of Ramadan is the month of the Quran, Muslims told

It was an emotional experience as Muslims across the UAE offered the first Friday prayers (Jumuah) of the holy month of Ramadan. They had missed out on the spiritual experience in Ramadan 2020 as mosques remained closed as a Covid safety measure.

This Ramadan, mosques are open and have been hosting all five daily prayers, in addition to the special one called Taraweeh that's offered after the Isha prayer.

On Friday, mosques were full by as early as 12pm, as worshippers were directed to maintain adequate social distance to stay safe from the virus.

Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings

Sitting on their own prayer mats, masked-up Muslims listened to the Friday sermon that explained why the holy month of Ramadan is the month of Quran.

Muslims were reminded that the holy book was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) during Ramadan.

Worshippers were told that reciting the Quran and contemplating on its meanings were the best form of Ibadah (worship) during the holy month.

Imams also stressed on the importance of giving charity this month.

UAE residents have the option to contribute to the 100 million meals campaign launched recently. The drive aims to offer food parcels to disadvantaged families in 20 countries.




