- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: How UAE's Dar Al Ber Society has been helping the helpless
For decades, many UAE residents have reached out to Dar Al Ber to donate or seek assistance.
Dar Al Ber Society (DABS), one of the first charities in the country, has been helping the helpless for decades now. Every Ramadan, it launches special campaigns to reach out to more people so that more people can benefit from generosity in the month of giving.
For decades, many UAE residents have reached out to Dar Al Ber to donate or seek assistance. The organisation was established in Dubai in 1979 as a charity, cultural and social firm, as per Ministerial Decree No. (23/78) issued by the Ministry of Social Affairs.
Dar Al Ber Society has undertaken many charitable projects in Arab and Islamic countries around the world. They are involved in building mosques and supervising them, digging wells, allocating endowments for charity, building orphanages, building schools and colleges to teach Muslim children, establishing Islamic libraries, facilitating Hajj and Umrah for the poor, and distributing Eid sacrificial meat to the needy.
Just before Ramadan, an affiliate body of Dar Al Ber Society— the Committee for Needy Families in Umm Al Quwain — launched the distribution of 15,300 food parcels to 1,600 needy families, as part of its annual Ramadan charity work.
Recently, Dar Al Ber Society pledged 20 million meals to the 100 Million Meals campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide meals for the less fortunate in 30 countries.
The largest food campaign of its kind is organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which will will work alongside the UN World Food Programme and other food banking networks, to deliver food parcels for underprivileged communities during the holy month of Ramadan.
How to donate to DABS charity projects
Online: Visit www.daralber.ae
By phone: Dial 80079
Via WhatsApp: Contact 0526155550
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: How UAE's Dar Al Ber Society has...
For decades, many UAE residents have reached out to Dar Al Ber to... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan in UAE: When kind words and forgiveness...
To speak a kind word and to forgive people’s faults is better... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals charity auction: AA9, 056-...
The Most Noble Numbers’ auction will be held on May 1 and will... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Dubai distributes over 86,000 Ramadan...
The drive is done in such a way that there is no crowding at points... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli