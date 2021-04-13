- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: How to stay safe and healthy during the holy month
Authorities have reminded residents to follow all Covid safety protocols.
Muslims in the UAE and the wider region start a socially distanced holy month of Ramadan for the second year straight today as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.
Ramadan 2021 in the UAE, however, is remarkably different from the holy month last year as there are no movement restrictions or curbs on shopping.
Muslims were able to offer the special prayers called Taraweeh in mosques on Monday night — the eve of Ramadan 1. Last year, they had to offer the prayer at home as mosques remained closed as a Covid safety measure.
However, authorities have reminded residents to follow all Covid safety protocols. Gatherings are strictly banned and residents have been told to limit Iftar and Suhour meals to members of the same family living in the same household.
They have also been advised to avoid social visits and events. “Remember, precautionary measures have been put in place for your safety and that of your family,” an official in Dubai said.
Security officials across the country will step up inspections to ensure that the Covid safety rules are being followed.
Special patrols have been formed to prevent Iftar gatherings. With Iftar tents and meals distribution banned, residents have been told to coordinate with official charities to distribute meals among the needy.
reporters@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli