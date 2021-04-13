Filed on April 13, 2021 | Last updated on April 13, 2021 at 07.58 am

Ramadan 2021: How to stay safe and healthy during the holy month

Authorities have reminded residents to follow all Covid safety protocols.

Muslims in the UAE and the wider region start a socially distanced holy month of Ramadan for the second year straight today as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on.

Ramadan 2021 in the UAE, however, is remarkably different from the holy month last year as there are no movement restrictions or curbs on shopping.

Muslims were able to offer the special prayers called Taraweeh in mosques on Monday night — the eve of Ramadan 1. Last year, they had to offer the prayer at home as mosques remained closed as a Covid safety measure.

However, authorities have reminded residents to follow all Covid safety protocols. Gatherings are strictly banned and residents have been told to limit Iftar and Suhour meals to members of the same family living in the same household.

They have also been advised to avoid social visits and events. “Remember, precautionary measures have been put in place for your safety and that of your family,” an official in Dubai said.

Security officials across the country will step up inspections to ensure that the Covid safety rules are being followed.

Special patrols have been formed to prevent Iftar gatherings. With Iftar tents and meals distribution banned, residents have been told to coordinate with official charities to distribute meals among the needy.

