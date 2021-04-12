Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Ramadan 2021: Holy month begins in UAE today

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021

(Wam)

The moon-sighting committee had virtually met on Monday after the Maghrib prayer.

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, has been sighted in the UAE, authorities have announced.

Listen to today's news on 8@8 with David Light

Therefore, today, April 12, will be the last day of the month of Shaaban, and the holy month will begin on Tuesday, April 13.

The moon-sighting committee had virtually convened today after the Maghrib prayer.

Ramadan time table: Complete Iftar, Imsak timings

These countries have announced first day of Ramadan

Here are the fasting hours for Ramadan 2021




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210412&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419713&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 