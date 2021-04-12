Ramadan 2021: Holy month begins in UAE today

The moon-sighting committee had virtually met on Monday after the Maghrib prayer.

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, has been sighted in the UAE, authorities have announced.

Therefore, today, April 12, will be the last day of the month of Shaaban, and the holy month will begin on Tuesday, April 13.

The moon-sighting committee had virtually convened today after the Maghrib prayer.

