- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: Dubai's RTA distributes Iftar among needy
Distribution done with strict Covid safety measures
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched its annual 'meals on wheels'and and other Iftar initiatives for the holy month of Ramadan.
Meals on wheels will see the distribution of Iftar meals among the needy with strict Covid safety measures. Over the past eight years, the RTA has distributed 60,000 meals to the needy.
Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, said: “The RTA supports the Tolerance Iftar initiative held by the International Institute for Tolerance for the delivery of 2,000 Iftar meals costing about Dh30,000 to the limited income group.
"About 36,000 Iftar meals will be served to bus drivers in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and Beit Al Khair Society. The initiative covers the distribution of 400 daily Iftar meals from the Emirates Red Crescent and 800 daily meals from Beit Al Khair Society."
These are in addition to 6,000 Iftar meals to workers, cleaners and security personnel at the RTA, which is done in collaboration with the Dubai Charity Association.
The RTA also donated Dh5 million to the '100 Million Meals' initiative launched recently.
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan 2021: Why more people search for jobs ...
Work hours decrease, but workload increases during the holy month,... READ MORE
-
Legal View
Ramadan work timings in UAE: How overtime is...
All you need to know about work timings during Ramadan in UAE READ MORE
-
News
UAE Ramadan 2021: Why you should shop only after...
Residents have been advised not to make purchases while fasting. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan: Indian expat appreciative of facilities...
Mohammed Muhsin Muhsin is appreciative of facilities in the UAE... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli