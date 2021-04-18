Ramadan 2021: Dubai's RTA distributes Iftar among needy

Distribution done with strict Covid safety measures

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched its annual 'meals on wheels'and and other Iftar initiatives for the holy month of Ramadan.

Meals on wheels will see the distribution of Iftar meals among the needy with strict Covid safety measures. Over the past eight years, the RTA has distributed 60,000 meals to the needy.

Rowdah Al Mehrizi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, said: “The RTA supports the Tolerance Iftar initiative held by the International Institute for Tolerance for the delivery of 2,000 Iftar meals costing about Dh30,000 to the limited income group.

"About 36,000 Iftar meals will be served to bus drivers in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent and Beit Al Khair Society. The initiative covers the distribution of 400 daily Iftar meals from the Emirates Red Crescent and 800 daily meals from Beit Al Khair Society."

These are in addition to 6,000 Iftar meals to workers, cleaners and security personnel at the RTA, which is done in collaboration with the Dubai Charity Association.

The RTA also donated Dh5 million to the '100 Million Meals' initiative launched recently.