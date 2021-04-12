Ramadan 2021: Dubai announces revised timings for 5 major parks

Changed opening hours have also been announced for residential neighbourhood parks and lakes.

The Dubai Municipality has announced changed opening hours for five major public parks and lakes in residential neighbourhoods during Ramadan.

DON'T MISS:

>> Ramadan 2021: UAE bank postpones monthly instalment

>> Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings

According to a tweet, the authority has issued that parks in residential areas will be open from 7am to 1am during the Holy Month.

During the month of Ramadan, families visit public parks to have some fun and enjoy their time; that is why #DubaiMunicipality adjusted the opening hours of public parks following the necessary precautionary measures. Check out the new opening hours. pic.twitter.com/r2dryzkvAE — | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 12, 2021

Timings have also been announced for Mushrif Park, Safa Park, Zabeel Park and Creek Park, all of which will open from 1pm to 11pm.

Al Mamzar Beach Park will be open from 9am to 7pm.