- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: Dubai announces revised timings for 5 major parks
Changed opening hours have also been announced for residential neighbourhood parks and lakes.
The Dubai Municipality has announced changed opening hours for five major public parks and lakes in residential neighbourhoods during Ramadan.
DON'T MISS:
>> Ramadan 2021: UAE bank postpones monthly instalment
>> Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings
According to a tweet, the authority has issued that parks in residential areas will be open from 7am to 1am during the Holy Month.
During the month of Ramadan, families visit public parks to have some fun and enjoy their time; that is why #DubaiMunicipality adjusted the opening hours of public parks following the necessary precautionary measures. Check out the new opening hours. pic.twitter.com/r2dryzkvAE— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 12, 2021
Timings have also been announced for Mushrif Park, Safa Park, Zabeel Park and Creek Park, all of which will open from 1pm to 11pm.
Al Mamzar Beach Park will be open from 9am to 7pm.
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan PM Imran Khan hails Saudi peace...
In a televised interview late on Tuesday, Prince Mohammed struck a... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli