Ramadan 2021
Logo
 
HOME > Ramadan 2021

Ramadan 2021: Dubai announces revised timings for 5 major parks

Web report/Dubai
Filed on April 12, 2021
Photo: Wam

Changed opening hours have also been announced for residential neighbourhood parks and lakes.

The Dubai Municipality has announced changed opening hours for five major public parks and lakes in residential neighbourhoods during Ramadan.

DON'T MISS:

>> Ramadan 2021: UAE bank postpones monthly instalment

>> Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings

According to a tweet, the authority has issued that parks in residential areas will be open from 7am to 1am during the Holy Month.

Timings have also been announced for Mushrif Park, Safa Park, Zabeel Park and Creek Park, all of which will open from 1pm to 11pm.

Al Mamzar Beach Park will be open from 9am to 7pm.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Ramadan 2021
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
Prayer Timings
  • Imsak
    04:12
  • Fajr
    04:22
  • SHURUQ
    05:41
  • DHUHR
    12:19
  • ASR
    15:46
  • Maghrib
    18:52
  • Isha
    20:11

These prayer timings are for Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. For Abu Dhabi, add four minutes. Deduct four minutes for Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain, and six minutes for Fujairah.

 
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210413&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210419665&Ref=AR&profile=1427 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 