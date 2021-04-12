Ramadan 2021: Dewa donates Dh10 million to UAE's 100 Million Meals campaign

The campaign allows all people and organisations to contribute the cost of basic foodstuffs starting from Dh1.

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has donated Dh10 million to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the largest food drive in the region.

The campaign aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa during the holy month of Ramadan.

UAE's 100 million meals drive: How far can your Dh1 go?

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had called on all entities and individuals inside and outside the UAE to contribute to tackling global hunger and malnutrition through the campaign.

The campaign allows all people and organisations to contribute the cost of basic foodstuffs starting from Dh1 – or the equivalent cost of ingredients needed to prepare a meal in the lowest-income communities in beneficiary countries, including Uganda, Lebanon, Egypt, Sudan, Angola, Jordan and Pakistan.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said: “There are more than 52 million undernourished people in the Middle East and North Africa, and women and children make up the largest proportion of those afflicted by hunger.

“Lending a hand to humanity is the ultimate goal of this campaign. Thanks to a benevolent leadership and carried forward by a generous people, we can assist those most in need, support the deprived and stand by the vulnerable during the holy month of Ramadan. Contributing to the campaign is an honour and a testament to the humanitarian efforts the UAE prides itself on.”

Donation channels

Donations to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign can be made through four approved channels: Website, SMS, bank transfer and call center.

Entities and individuals can donate as little as Dh10 to provide 10 meals, rising to Dh500, through the website www.100millionmeals.ae. A bank transfer also enables people inside and outside the UAE to donate through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE080240001520977815201).

Companies and people residing in the UAE can donate by sending a short text message by SMS on specified numbers on the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE.

Big monetary donations can be made by reaching out to the campaign call centre on the toll-free number 8004999.