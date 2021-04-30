- EVENTS
Ramadan 2021: Celebrate the Prophet every day and live by his example
Love of the Prophet is what differentiates believers in the perfection of their Iman.
Love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the pillar of faith. It is a major requirement of Iman. This is mentioned in the Holy Qur’an: “Say: If you love Allah, then follow me, Allah will love you” (Ali ‘Imran, 31).
The celebration of the Holy Prophet’s birth is motivated by this obligation to love the Prophet (PBUH), to obey him, to remember him, to follow his example, and to be proud of him as Allah is proud of him, since Allah has boasted about him in His Holy Book by saying: “Truly you are of a magnificent character” (al-Qalam, 4).
Love of the Prophet is what differentiates believers in the perfection of their Iman. In an authentic hadith related in Bukhari and Muslim, the Prophet said: “None of you believes until he loves me more than he loves his children, his parents, and all of mankind.”
Perfection of faith is dependent on love of the Prophet because Allah and His angels are constantly praising his honour, as is meant by the verse: “Allah and His angels are praying on the Prophet.”
We all love the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the personality whose greatness is acknowledged by Muslim and non-Muslim thinkers and scholars — a warm friend and a guide for his companions, a devoted and loving husband to his wives, a shady tree for his daughters, a leader of the Ummah (community), an exemplary politician and a reformist who transformed the most uncultured Bedouin into the most disciplined force of people known to history.
His message, which begins with the oneness of Allah, gives answers for all the problems we face today. But how many of us have actually explored the message he brought? Do we really know the message? The Quranic code of life sent to us through our beloved Messenger of Allah still remains untouched, only to be ‘recited’ when we are in trouble or a calamity afflicts us. How many of us consult his way in our practical lives whether it’s a matter of celebration or woe?
We never see the Prophet telling a lie, deceiving a human or even an animal, breaking a pact or a promise.
He forgives and prays for the humiliating tribal chiefs of Taif and the people who throw stones at him. He rejects social inequality and all sorts of racial supremacy and lays down in his final sermon, the basic charter of human rights: “An Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a white has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over white except by piety and good action.”
No one has the right to question anybody’s sincerity of love for the Prophet but we all need some serious self-evaluation. When we claim to be his followers, it automatically makes us his ambassadors and representatives in whatever roles and responsibilities we take. Do we consult the Prophet in different matters of our lives?
— K.M.Z.
