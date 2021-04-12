Ramadan 2021 begins on April 13, crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Therefore, today, April 12, was the last day of the month of Shaaban.

The crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, authorities have announced.

Therefore, today, April 12, was the last day of the month of Shaaban, and the holy month will begin on Tuesday, April 13.

The Taraweeh prayers this Ramadan at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah will be shortened to 10 raka’ts from 20.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, head of the Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, confirmed that this was in accordance with the Covid safety measures put in place to protect worshippers from infection during the Holy Month.

