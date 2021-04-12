Ramadan 2021: Avoid speeding and reckless driving, urges Dubai Police

Police often receive calls from harried rsidents getting delayed for work or important errands.

The Dubai Police has urged motorists to avoid reckless driving and speeding during Ramadan and park their vehicles properly during prayer times near mosques.

Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, called on road users to avoid parking vehicles wrongly blocking off traffic movement, adding that motorists often double park on the side of the road affecting others.

Also read: Dubai Metro, public transport Ramadan timings

He said police often receive calls from harried residents getting delayed for work or important errands due to other vehicles blocking their way.

He also urged residents to be patient while driving, adding that Dubai Police was working to ensure residents have a peaceful holy month by regulating traffic, addressing traffic bottlenecks, and facilitating the movement of vehicles entering and leaving Dubai.

hesham@khaleejtimes.com