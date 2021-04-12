- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ramadan 2021: Avoid speeding and reckless driving, urges Dubai Police
Police often receive calls from harried rsidents getting delayed for work or important errands.
The Dubai Police has urged motorists to avoid reckless driving and speeding during Ramadan and park their vehicles properly during prayer times near mosques.
Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Directorate of Traffic at Dubai Police, called on road users to avoid parking vehicles wrongly blocking off traffic movement, adding that motorists often double park on the side of the road affecting others.
Also read: Dubai Metro, public transport Ramadan timings
He said police often receive calls from harried residents getting delayed for work or important errands due to other vehicles blocking their way.
He also urged residents to be patient while driving, adding that Dubai Police was working to ensure residents have a peaceful holy month by regulating traffic, addressing traffic bottlenecks, and facilitating the movement of vehicles entering and leaving Dubai.
hesham@khaleejtimes.com
-
News
UAE: Don't fall for sob stories; begging is a...
Residents in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman have raised concern after... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
100 Million Meals drive passes over 57m mark in 5 ...
The tally counter on 100millionmeals.ae has been moving non-stop as... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Ramadan 2021: Most Quranic verses are based on...
According to Islam, peace is not simply an absence of war. Peace... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Asymptomatic Covid patients may fast, says UAE...
Grand Mufti at the fatwa section of IACAD adds they must self-isolate ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli