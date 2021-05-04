Ramadan 2021
Offer special Ramadan prayers only in mosques, not streets, roundabouts: Sharjah Police

Staff Report/Sharjah
Filed on May 4, 2021

Special patrols will be deployed to ensure that worshippers don't offer prayers on the street or at roundabouts.


Muslims will be allowed to offer special Ramadan prayers only in the mosque campus, the Sharjah Police have announced.

Special patrols will be deployed to ensure that worshippers don't offer the Taraweeh or Tahajjud prayers on the street or at roundabouts.

Extra security patrols are being deployed on the 27th and 29th of the holy month of Ramadan to ensure smooth traffic and ensure that all Covid safety measures are adhered to.

More details to follow.




