Look: Ramadan 2021 crescent moon as seen from UAE
The holy month began today, Tuesday, April 13.
The International Astronomy Centre has shared images of the crescent moon that signalled the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in the UAE.
The images were taken from the highest peak in the UAE, the Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah; and Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi.
: 13 2021 08 10 .
The centre had earlier shared images that showed officials setting up special telescopes atop the Jabal Jais to spot the crescent moon.
Ramadan 2021: Will the holy month have 29 or 30 days this year?
Unlike the Gregorian calendar where months have fixed days, the Islamic one is based on lunar cycles. Hence, its dates change accordingly. An Islamic month is 29 to 30 days long, but not 31 days.
