Look: Ramadan 2021 crescent moon as seen from UAE

Staff Report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on April 13, 2021 | Last updated on April 13, 2021 at 11.57 am
Photo: @AstronomyCenter/Twitter

The holy month began today, Tuesday, April 13.

The International Astronomy Centre has shared images of the crescent moon that signalled the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in the UAE.

Ramadan time table: Iftar, Imsak timings

Ramadan 2021: Fasting in UAE to last over 14 hours, says NCM

The images were taken from the highest peak in the UAE, the Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah; and Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi.

The centre had earlier shared images that showed officials setting up special telescopes atop the Jabal Jais to spot the crescent moon.

Ramadan 2021: Will the holy month have 29 or 30 days this year?

Unlike the Gregorian calendar where months have fixed days, the Islamic one is based on lunar cycles. Hence, its dates change accordingly. An Islamic month is 29 to 30 days long, but not 31 days.




