Filed on April 13, 2021 | Last updated on April 13, 2021 at 11.57 am

Look: Ramadan 2021 crescent moon as seen from UAE

The holy month began today, Tuesday, April 13.

The International Astronomy Centre has shared images of the crescent moon that signalled the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in the UAE.

The images were taken from the highest peak in the UAE, the Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah; and Al Khatim Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi.

The centre had earlier shared images that showed officials setting up special telescopes atop the Jabal Jais to spot the crescent moon.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar where months have fixed days, the Islamic one is based on lunar cycles. Hence, its dates change accordingly. An Islamic month is 29 to 30 days long, but not 31 days.