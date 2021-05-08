- EVENTS
Free water and dates for workers ending their fast at clinics
UAE-based healthcare provider offers workers an opportunity to end their fast comfortably at their 60 clinics
Around 10,000 blue-collar workers are expected to avail of free water and dates being offered by UAE-based healthcare provider Right Health, in collaboration with Aquaplus, throughout the holy month of Ramadan.
Right Health, which offers services to workers across 60 clinics in the UAE, keeps 330ml water bottles in its facilities so that during Iftar time, those who visit can comfortably end their fast, free of cost.
Worker Arshad, who was fasting as he visited the Right Health clinic in Karama, said he was thinking he would have to go out to buy water and dates while at the clinic but was pleasantly surprised as the staff offered him what he needed as Iftar time approached. “I was about to get up and leave to get water from a nearby grocery as I waited for my turn to see my doctor at the clinic, when some member of the Right Health staff offered me dates and a bottle of water. I was overwhelmed to see their concern,” he said.
Vikas Katoch, COO of Right Health, said: “Our customers, especially the blue-collar workers, have a hard day especially during summer and they need access to good-quality water and a date to break their fast. We are happy to have a tie-up with Aquaplus, the finest drinking water brand which has come forward to sponsor water all this month. From our side, we are providing free dates and ensuring we offer them across all our locations following safety protocols.”
Aquaplus is the only branded water in the UAE that is packed in a five-gallon BPA-free bottles. Ashish Bhandari, partner of Aquaplus, said: “We are happy that we are able to provide the healthiest water in the country — 10,000 bottles of water — to a reputed group such as Right Heath, which is the largest and fastest-growing primary healthcare chain with key focus on affordable healthcare.”
Right Health, with over 60 facilities across UAE, has been recently opening pharmacies across Jebel Ali, Sonapur and Karama. It is slated to open more facilities, including clinics and diagnostic centres, across Dubai and Ajman in the coming weeks.
