Eid Al Fitr on Thursday, Shawwal moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia
UAE residents will enjoy a long weekend to mark the occasion.
The Shawwal crescent was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. Therefore, Wednesday, May 12, will be the last day of the holy month of Ramadan, and the first day of Eid Al Fitr will be on Thursday, May 13.
According to the federal government announcement, residents in the UAE will enjoy a five-day Eid break -- Ramadan 29, 30, and Shawwal 1, 2 and 3 (Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15).
