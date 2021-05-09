Eid Al Fitr 2021: Police warn against buying fireworks through social media

Police warned about the practice of illegal buying and selling of fireworks during celebrations.

Abu Dhabi parents have been warned about the dangers of their children buying fireworks from social media sites that try to exploit small children and teenagers by providing them with fireworks at very low prices.

Abu Dhabi Police explained that playing with fireworks begins with entertainment and excitement but it ends up in tragedy, as these explosives can cause damage to the eyes, loss of vision, and house fires.

Officials have called on families to be wary of the fireworks as they may harm their children during the Eid Al Fitr celebrations. The force also warned about the practice of illegal buying and selling of fireworks on various occasions.

Police have cautioned about the dangers of using fireworks, the gases emitted from these explosives and the harmful substances they carry which affect the respiratory system.

Authorities explained that the fireworks don't only pose danger to the youngsters playing with them, but also to those in the vicinity of their use because they may cause burns and various deformities that lead to permanent or temporary impairments.

“Property damage also occurs as a result of the fires the fireworks cause when ignited,” said Police.

“Parents should be vigilant and supervise their children to prevent them from playing with fireworks. Families should also educate their children about the dangers of fireworks and introduce them to safe playing.”

Officers said fireworks could cause burns and other injuries.

Police have called on families to cooperate with them in their efforts to address the dangers of fireworks and to report to authorities anyone promoting these harmful materials among the community to avoid risking everyone's safety.

