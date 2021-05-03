Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr 2021: Full list of Covid restrictions in GCC countries

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on May 3, 2021

Several countries have announced new regulations for the holiday due to Covid.

In accordance with the Covid situation they face, several GCC countries have issued decisive guidelines to maintain public health during Eid Al Fitr this year.

Oman

The country on Sunday announced that it would be cancelling Eid prayers, Eid souqs and gatherings of any kind in public places including beaches and parks during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. This also includes a ban on family gatherings and any kind of mass celebrations during Eid.

The GCC country will also be banning the movement of people and vehicles from 7 pm to 4 am from May 8 until May 15, the state news agency said on Sunday, citing the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus.

Oman will also ban commercial activity all day during the same period, except for food stores, gas stations, health institutions, and pharmacies. Delivery services for all goods were also exempt.

The Supreme Committee decided to ban all commercial activities throughout the day, starting from Saturday, May 8 until the end of Saturday, May 15, 2021, with the exception of food stores, gas stations, health institutions and pharmacies, and home delivery service for all goods is permitted during the aforementioned period of prohibition,” the statement said.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia on Monday directed the extension of working hours in shopping centers to 24 hours, and also allowed the centers to open after dawn prayers, stressing the importance of avoiding shopping at peak times to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to the Saudi Gazette, Dr. Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali, a spokesman for the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health, highlighted the importance of adhering to the preventive protocols in shops and commercial centres during the days leading up to Eid Al Fitr as well since it is usually a peak shopping period.

“The days of the Eid Al-Fitr holidays would turn into unfortunate days if there is a laxity in following the precautions,” the spokesman.




