Eid Al Fitr 2021: First day officially declared in Australia

Australia has officially declared that Thursday, May 13, will be the first day Eid Al-Fitr and the first day of the month of Shawwal 1442 AH.

The announcement was made by the Australian National Imams Council (ANIC) on Friday, after consulting with members of the Australian Fatwa Council and local and global observatories.

Eid Al-Fitr Statement for the Year 1442AH – 2021



Wednesday, 12th of May 2021, will be the last day of the Month of Ramadan 1442AH



The Day of Eid Al-Fitr will be Thursday 13th of May 2021

and the first day of the Month of Shawwal 1442AH



EID MUBARAK pic.twitter.com/U7I8U8d8GH — Australian National Imams Council (@ImamsCouncil) May 7, 2021

The Grand Mufti of Australia noted that scholars have differing opinions on the subject and that not all imams agree on the criteria and methodology used to determine the beginning and end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Nevertheless, the authority called on Muslims to respect these differences by avoiding debates that lead to misunderstandings, and to focus on what brings them closer to God and their religion.