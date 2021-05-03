Dubai's charity initiatives touch 83 million lives in 82 countries: Sheikh Mohammed

Filed on May 3, 2021 | Last updated on May 4, 2021 at 12.01 am

Projects worth Dh1.2 billion rolled out despite obstacles posed by Covid-19.

Despite flights suspensions and border closures triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, Dubai's charity initiatives reached more beneficiaries in 2020 than in previous years.

Chairing a meeting with the Board of Trustees of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to discuss the 2020 humanitarian achievements. Despite COVID-19 challenges, we invested AED1.2 billion on humanitarian projects that touched 83 million lives in 82 countries. pic.twitter.com/PrbIdARhNp - HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) May 3, 2021

Millions of people around the world benefited from Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives' (MBRGI) humanitarian and social projects in 2020, according to the foundation's annual report.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the results of the report during a special event at The Union House.

He said: "Despite the obstacles caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our projects and initiatives rose to the challenge and, in line with our expectations and ambitions, touched over 83 million lives in 82 countries."

In contrast, the foundation's projects had benefitted 71 million beneficiaries in 2019.

"The global Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated that strategic and sustainable humanitarian work is the best way to serve people in times of crisis.

"Besides its influential economic and political role, the UAE is also a humanitarian entity and a beacon of hope in the region."

Sheikh Mohammed praised the team's efforts, highlighting how over 121,000 volunteers and personnel "showed competence, courage and determination in the face of the pandemic".

He stressed that the UAE will "continue creating hope across the world, regardless of any circumstances".

"We will heed the call of humanity wherever it takes us. As we continue our work every year, our determination to fulfil our vision grows stronger. We attract more partners and serve more people, and our conviction that humanitarian work is essential to reigniting civilisation burns brighter."

Amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in early 2020, the MBRGI carried out Dh1.2 billion worth of humanitarian, social and developmental projects to aid the vulnerable and empower disadvantaged communities in the face of the biggest health crisis of the century.

In 2020, 576 employees joined hands, with 121,676 volunteers working in beneficiary countries with varying areas of expertise to carry out various humanitarian and developmental programmes and projects.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com