Ramadan 2021: Dubai eateries don't need screens to serve customers during fasting hours

Reuters

Eateries don't need to obtain a special permit to serve customers.

Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) today issued a circular stating that restaurants in the emirate will not have to screen visible dining areas during fasting hours in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

UAE Ramadan: Guidelines issued for restaurants during Holy Month

Restaurants will be allowed to serve customers without putting in place curtains, dividers or facades as has been the mandatory practice previously.

Restaurants are also not required to obtain a permit for serving food to customers during Ramadan fasting hours.

The new circular replaces circulars issued in previous years that have required restaurants to block dining areas from the sight of those who are fasting.

The new circular will come into effect from the first day of Ramadan.

