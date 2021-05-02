Dubai Police arrest 177 beggars since beginning of Ramadan

Beggars also double up as thieves, pickpockets, say police.

The Dubai Police have arrested 177 beggars since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

A top official said beggars also double up as thieves and pickpockets.

"Begging poses a serious threat to the safety and security of our society," said Colonel Ali Salem, Director of the Department of infiltrators at Dubai Police.

"There are people who attempt to justify their illegal behaviour with their financial desperation."

The officer warned that anyone caught begging in the UAE will be fined Dh5,000 and imprisoned for a term up to three months.

"Those operating professional gangs of beggars or recruiting people from outside the country to work as beggars face a jail term of not less than six months and a minimum fine of Dh100,000," he stressed.

He urged all citizens and residents not to fall for sob stories sold by beggars.

Instead, donate to official charities, he stressed.

He also urged residents to report beggars to the toll-free number 901 or through the Police Eye service via the Dubai Police app.