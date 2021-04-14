Ramadan 2021
Dubai Police arrest 12 beggars on first day of Ramadan

Dial 901 to report beggars.

Twelve beggars were arrested in Dubai on Tuesday, the first day of Ramadan, the police said.

Colonel Ali Salem, director of the department of infiltrators at the Dubai Police, said that under their ‘Let’s Combat Begging’ campaign, an integrated security plan is in place to curb the illegal practice and ensure public safety. Patrols have also been deployed to places expected to be frequented by beggars.

ALSO READ: Beggars are a Covid risk to residents, warn police

Col Al Salem urged all citizens and residents not to give alms to beggars and, instead, donate to authorised charities. He also asked the public to report beggars to the toll-free number 901 or through the Police Eye service via Dubai Police App.

In the last three years, the Dubai Police had arrested 842 beggars, who are mostly of Arab origin. Across the Emirates, cops have also stepped up campaigns to keep a tab on them.




