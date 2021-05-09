- EVENTS
Dubai: Food prices increase during last week of Ramadan
On the other hand, tea, coffee and milk saw a drop in prices.
Prices of food and beverages in Dubai recorded an increase by 0.26 per cent during the fourth week of Ramadan compared to the previous week.
According to a report issued by the Dubai Statistics Center, the increase is due to the rise in the prices of fish and seafood by 1.53 per cent; vegetables by 1.23 per cent; sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery group by 0.71 per cent; oils and fats group by 0.25 per cent; fruits by 0.07 per cent; bread and cereals by 0.03 per cent, and meat by 0.03 per cent.
Food & beverages price index in #Dubai rose by 0.26% during the fourth week of #Ramadan 1442 compared to the third week#DubaiStatistics#Statistics_heart_of_development pic.twitter.com/EZ86u6SotW— (@DubaiStatistics) May 9, 2021
On the other hand, prices of tea, coffee and cocoa group decreased by 0.25 per cent; and milk, cheese and eggs by 0.11 per cent, while prices of mineral water, soft drinks and juices group remained stable compared to the last week.
issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
Dubai: Food prices increase during last week of...
