Covid in UAE: 39 Ramadan gatherings busted; Dh10,000 fine warning issued

Abu Dhabi authorities have busted 39 gatherings since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Gatherings and parties are banned across the UAE as a Covid-19 safety measure.

The Abu Dhabi Police on Sunday said they referred the hosts and guests of the gatherings to the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Prosecution for legal action.

It’s illegal to gather for Iftar or other meals in UAE; or host celebrations at home or farms. These are part of the efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

The police have called on residents to adhere to all Covid-19 guidelines and safety measures.

The penalty for gatherings is a Dh10,000 fine for the host and Dh5,000 each for attendees.

The police said gatherings put public health at risk.

“People should continue committing themselves to following the Covid-19 safety protocols, including avoiding Ramadan gatherings,” said the police

It’s customary for friends and family to gather for Iftar during the holy month. “Currently, however, it is prohibited so as to eradicate the pandemic.”

Residents have been urged to report any gatherings or other Covid-19 violations on the toll-free number 8002626 or send text message to: 2828 or email Aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or inform the Public Prosecution through their safe community app.

