- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Ajman cops surprise motorists with Iftar meals
Pedestrians received food boxes, too.
On the streets in Ajman, motorists and pedestrians were surprised to receive Iftar boxes being handed out by the emirate’s cops.
For the Ajman Police, it was a gesture meant to bring happiness to the community and, at the same time, prevent accidents as many drivers are rushing for Iftar.
Captain Hamed Abdul Qader Al Attar, director of the internal patrols department at the Ajman Police, said the distribution of Iftar meals to those fasting this holy month came with an aim of boosting residents’ satisfaction with public services.
The Ajman Police patrols, in cooperation with a team of volunteers from the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, handed out the meal boxes packed with food and drinks to community members in different parts of the emirate. Safety and health guidelines are strictly observed during the distribution.
-
Corporate
Abevia's Ramadan campaign to support children's...
Simply comment on the company's social media pages to participate. READ MORE
-
News
UAE Eid: Up to Dh100,000 fine for using fireworks
Parents told to prevent children from use of hazardous explosive... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
The decision was announced by the Federal Authority For Government... READ MORE
-
News
Ramadan in UAE : ‘I felt I got a msg in my...
Anastasia started off as a Christian, turned to Judaism, returned to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
1.8 billion Covid jabs for poor by this year:...
Barroso expects some normalcy if wealthy nations share doses with the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,954 cases, 1,952 recoveries, 3...
The new cases were detected through 204,724 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE triple murder: Accused extradited from home...
The victims had died after their skulls were smashed by the accused... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai: Book Covid vaccine appointment via WhatsApp
Selected private health sector facilities are offering customers a... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies
5 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic