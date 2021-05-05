Ajman cops surprise motorists with Iftar meals

Pedestrians received food boxes, too.

On the streets in Ajman, motorists and pedestrians were surprised to receive Iftar boxes being handed out by the emirate’s cops.

For the Ajman Police, it was a gesture meant to bring happiness to the community and, at the same time, prevent accidents as many drivers are rushing for Iftar.

Captain Hamed Abdul Qader Al Attar, director of the internal patrols department at the Ajman Police, said the distribution of Iftar meals to those fasting this holy month came with an aim of boosting residents’ satisfaction with public services.

The Ajman Police patrols, in cooperation with a team of volunteers from the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, handed out the meal boxes packed with food and drinks to community members in different parts of the emirate. Safety and health guidelines are strictly observed during the distribution.