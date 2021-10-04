- EVENTS
RAKBANK’s Al Rams branch wins astounding title of ‘Best Service Performance Outlet – Services Sector’ for 2021 from Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES)
RAKBANK has been recognized yet again under the Dubai Economic Department’s excellence program, Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES). For two consecutive years, the Bank received the much coveted award of ‘Best Service Performance Outlet in the Services sector ’, but this time it is for the Al Rams Branch located in Ras Al Khaimah. This reflects the efforts, dedication, and high professional standards of the Bank’s employees, it’s Service Excellence Unit and the team at RAKBANK’s Al Rams branch that came together to drive and deliver high levels of performance.
The ‘Best Service Performance Outlet – Services Sector’ award category included retailers from various industries such as Banking Services, Money Exchanges Houses, Contact Centers, General Services, Car Rentals, and Taxi Services. This is an unprecedented award and for the Bank to win this award category is an achievement by itself.
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum - UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai - the Dubai Economy hosted a virtual ceremony in honor of the 2021 winners of the Dubai Quality Awards and Dubai Service Excellence Scheme Awards on the 28th of June 2021. The virtual ceremony celebrated and recognized RAKBANK’s Al Rams branch for their hard work, dedication and huge contribution to the prosperity of the Bank in the local and international markets. Over 500 attendees from varied business sectors, industries as well as the government sector joined the online ceremony to celebrate the 27th cycle of the Awards along with representatives from the winning entities.
The Best Service Performing Outlet in the Banking Services business category award is given to banks based on their best outlet appearance and that it is comfortable for customers, offers a healthy and safe environment created within the branch, excellent teller and customer services, and that the branch is in compliance with the relevant policies specifically on quality of service of employees and on customer satisfaction.
The Head of Branch Distribution at RAKBANK, Naji Mohamed, said:
“Our mission at RAKBANK is to be a leading customer-focused bank in the UAE and deliver quality customer service across all our diverse channels. And so, we are extremely proud to announce that our amazing Al Rams branch is being awarded by the renowned Dubai Service Excellence Scheme for the title of ‘Best Service Performance Outlet – Services Sector in 2021’. This only confirms and reiterates our team’s dedication and commitment for customer satisfaction as well as the Bank’s goal to always exceed their customers’ expectations.”
With the mission of providing a ‘Simply Better’ customer journey across its channels, RAKBANK regularly works on new initiatives to maintain its reputation for aligning its unique product and service propositions to exceeding customers’ expectations. These initiatives offers RAKBANK customers the confidence that their interests are the Bank’s highest priority, and enables us to serve our most important stakeholders to the very best of our ability.
RAKBANK embraced the UAE’s vision to be one of the best countries in the world by 2021 and has adopted the Dubai Quality Award framework, set by the Dubai Economic Department, which revolves around providing a holistic framework for organizational excellence. For the past couple of years, RAKBANK won the ‘Best Service Performance Outlet – Services Sector’ in 2020 for its branch in Al Hamra, as well as the title of ‘Best Performing Brand for 2016 & 2017 cycle – Retail Banking Services’ and in 2017, the Bank also received the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA), for adopting a culture of continuous improvement. This alongside various qualifications achieved like the ISO 9001: 2015 version played an important role in shaping our Service Excellence policies.
The CEO of RAKBANK, Peter England, said:
“DSES & DQA initiatives led by the DED provided RAKBANK with a roadmap to continue its journey of excellence, which will help determine the action that the Bank plans on implementing to stay on par with best global practices. Likewise, recognizing RAKBANK’s Al Rams branch for its exemplary banking services has further emphasized our culture of excellence across all our branches through the adoption of best practices and approaches that are systematically deployed, continuously monitored and reviewed.”
He continued, by congratulating the RAKBANK team: “The Bank is extremely proud of the Al Rams Branch team members, the Branch Distribution team, and the Service Excellence Unit for their remarkable efforts & key role played in this accomplishment. Customer experience is fundamental to RAKBANK’s structure, as we endeavor to ensure that the customers enjoy a seamless experience at every touch point”.
The Dubai Service Excellence Scheme is a one-of-a-kind initiative that aims to gain customer confidence and to make the experience of shopping in the UAE a pleasurable one. This valuable initiative is part of the on-going effort of the Department of Economic Development to bind all participating businesses to a common code of business ethics and customer-centric culture through which customer support, product value and staff behavior are paramount.
This content comes from KT Engage, the brand marketing unit of Khaleej Times.