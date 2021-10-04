- EVENTS
RAKBANK wins Dubai Service Excellence Scheme award
RAKBANK has done it again! Following last year’s win, the bank has yet again received the award of ‘Best Service Performance Outlet in the Services Sector’ under the Dubai Economic Department’s excellence programme, Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES).
This year around, the chosen branch is Al Rams Branch, located in Ras Al Khaimah. The Dubai Economy hosted a virtual ceremony in honour of the 2021 winners of the Dubai Quality Awards and Dubai Service Excellence Scheme Awards on June 28, 2021, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Head of Branch Distribution at RAKBANK, Naji Mohamed, said: “Our mission at RAKBANK is to be a leading customer-focused bank in the UAE and deliver quality customer service across all our diverse channels. And so, we are extremely proud to announce that our amazing Al Rams branch is being awarded by the renowned Dubai Service Excellence Scheme for the title of ‘Best Service Performance Outlet – Services Sector in 2021’. This only confirms and reiterates our team’s dedication and commitment for customer satisfaction as well as the Bank’s goal to always exceed their customers’ expectations.”
The ‘Best Service Performance Outlet – Services Sector’ award category included retailers from various industries such as banking services, money exchanges houses, contact centres, general services, car rentals, and taxi services. This is an unprecedented award and for the Bank to win this award category is an achievement by itself.
For RAKBANK, the win reflects the efforts, dedication, and high professional standards of its employees, it’s Service Excellence Unit and the team at the Al Rams branch that came together to drive and deliver commendable levels of performance.
CEO of RAKBANK, Peter England, said: “DSES and DQA initiatives led by the DED provided RAKBANK with a roadmap to continue its journey of excellence, which will help determine the action that the Bank plans on implementing to stay on par with best global practices. Likewise, recognising RAKBANK’s Al Rams branch for its exemplary banking services has further emphasised our culture of excellence across all our branches through the adoption of best practices and approaches that are systematically deployed, continuously monitored and reviewed.”
He continued, by congratulating the RAKBANK team: “The bank is extremely proud of the Al Rams Branch team members, the Branch Distribution team, and the Service Excellence Unit for their remarkable efforts and key role played in this accomplishment. Customer experience is fundamental to RAKBANK’s structure, as we endeavour to ensure that the customers enjoy a seamless experience at every touch point.”
The Best Service Performing Outlet in the Banking Services business category award is given to banks based on their best outlet appearance, and that it is comfortable for customers, offers a healthy and safe environment created within the branch, excellent teller and customer services. The criteria also covers branches that comply with the relevant policies specifically on quality of service of employees and on customer satisfaction.
With the mission of providing a ‘Simply Better’ customer journey across its channels, RAKBANK regularly works on new initiatives to maintain its reputation for aligning its unique product and service propositions to exceeding customers’ expectations.
The bank has embraced the UAE’s vision to be one of the best countries in the world by 2021, and has adopted the Dubai Quality Award framework set by the Dubai Economic Department that revolves around providing a holistic framework for organisational excellence.
Previous achievements of the bank include the ‘Best Service Performance Outlet – Services Sector’ award in 2020 for its branch in Al Hamra, as well as the title of ‘Best Performing Brand for 2016 & 2017 Cycle – Retail Banking Services’. In 2017, the bank also received the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award (DQAA), for adopting a culture of continuous improvement. This alongside various qualifications achieved like the ISO 9001: 2015 version has played an important role in shaping its service excellence policies.
Dubai Service Excellence Scheme
The DSES is a one-of-a-kind initiative that aims to gain customer confidence and to make the experience of shopping in the UAE a pleasurable one. This valuable initiative is part of the on-going effort of the Department of Economic Development to bind all participating businesses to a common code of business ethics and customer-centric culture through which customer support, product value and staff behavior are paramount.
Over 500 attendees from varied business sectors, industries as well as the government sector joined the online ceremony to celebrate the 27th cycle of the awards along with representatives from the winning entities.
