RTA announces revised Dubai Metro timings for tomorrow

The buses will run from 6am till midnight
Dubai Metro will operate for extended hours on Sunday in the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
On November 20, 2022, Dubai Metro will operate at 3.30am to allow travellers to commute to and from the Dubai Run easily.
"Participants in the 5km can arrive via the Emirates Towers or the Financial Centre stations, while the participants in the 10km can arrive via the World Trade Centre station or the Max station. Please check your nol card balance (a minimum top-up of Dh15 for return tickets), and arrive early to avoid congestion and reach on time."
Sheikh Zayed Road will also be closed on Sunday, November 20 as the city turns into a giant running track for Dubai Run.
Taking to Twitter, the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) advised motorists to use alternate roads during the duration of the race.
