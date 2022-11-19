RTA announces revised Dubai Metro timings for tomorrow

The timings are being extended to facilitate transportation of residents during the Dubai Fitness Challenge

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Nov 2022, 2:22 PM

Dubai Metro will operate for extended hours on Sunday in the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

On November 20, 2022, Dubai Metro will operate at 3.30am to allow travellers to commute to and from the Dubai Run easily.

"Participants in the 5km can arrive via the Emirates Towers or the Financial Centre stations, while the participants in the 10km can arrive via the World Trade Centre station or the Max station. Please check your nol card balance (a minimum top-up of Dh15 for return tickets), and arrive early to avoid congestion and reach on time."

Sheikh Zayed Road will also be closed on Sunday, November 20 as the city turns into a giant running track for Dubai Run.

Taking to Twitter, the Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) advised motorists to use alternate roads during the duration of the race.

The following roads will be affected:

Sheikh Zayed Road, and Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard Rd will be closed from 4am to 10am. The Financial Centre Road will be closed on both sides from 4am to 10am. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard will be closed from 4am to 10am.

