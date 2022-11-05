RTA announces revised Dubai Metro timings for tomorrow

The station operates on the Red Line of the Dubai metro network
Dubai Metro will operate for extended hours on Sunday in the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
The metro will run at 3.30am on November 6, 2022 to facilitate transportation of residents to and from the Dubai Ride.
Similarly, on November 20, 2022, Dubai Metro will operate at 3.30am to allow travellers to commute to and from the Dubai Run easily.
