RTA announces revised Dubai Metro timings for tomorrow

The timings are being extended to facilitate transportation of residents during the Dubai Fitness Challenge

By Web Desk Published: Sat 5 Nov 2022, 3:40 PM

Dubai Metro will operate for extended hours on Sunday in the spirit of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The metro will run at 3.30am on November 6, 2022 to facilitate transportation of residents to and from the Dubai Ride.

Similarly, on November 20, 2022, Dubai Metro will operate at 3.30am to allow travellers to commute to and from the Dubai Run easily.

ALSO READ: