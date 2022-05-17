GCC rail network: You could travel by train from Kuwait to Oman via UAE

Al Mazrouei lauded the keen interest taken by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in developing the system in the UAE

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 17 May 2022, 6:15 PM Last updated: Tue 17 May 2022, 6:20 PM

The much-hyped GCC-wide railway is still on track with all Gulf countries building their own networks. In the near future the 2,177 km GCC Railway network can be interlinked with Arab countries too, a top UAE minister said in Abu Dhabi.

So, passengers can continue to dream of a train travel from Kuwait City to Muscat via Abu Dhabi.

Inaugurating the 16th edition of Middle East Rail, Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE's Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, underlined that building of railway network by the GCC countries is underway.

“It is not a concept. It is happening as we speak. Each country is building their network,” the minister said in his keynote address at ADNEC.

Al Mazrouei noted that an expansion of the GCC Railway to interlink Arab countries is possible in future.

“We are aiming at the GCC to continue this dream of interconnecting our countries, where our citizens will be travelling throughout the GCC using our reliable state-of-the-art railway network. And we are working with our brothers in the GCC, to even in the future, build on it an interlink with Arab countries and expand the future GCC network. This will enable us to reduce the emission but also control the cost in the future.”

Al Mazrouei lauded the keen interest taken by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in developing the rail network in the country.

“His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has built the emirates to what is today and enabled some of the most interesting energy, infrastructure and specially the railway to happen. But at the same time, we are so proud to have His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE. His Highness also believes in sustainability and he enabled the railway work to happen in the UAE.”

The minister said that a reliable, efficient and sustainable Etihad Rail network is part of the UAE’s strategy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70 per cent by 2050. He pointed out that soaring global energy prices, including fuel used for railways, is worrying, and countries need to ensure sustainability and efficiency.

“One of the main challenges the world is facing today is related to efficiency, sustainability and reducing emissions. All the countries today are looking at strategies to secure their supply but also to use less and to become more efficient. We have found that here in the GCC and, especially here in the Emirates, that using or building a network of reliable railways is the way to go.”

UAE national smart mobility

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, he said, is building a national smart mobility for the UAE.

“It is enabling our country to be ready not only for the state-of-the-art railway network but also for autonomous vehicles, ensuring that we have the right infrastructure for it, ensuring that we are reducing emissions, we are electrifying part of our transportation, as well as being ready for other technologies such as hydrogen cell cars.”

The minister hoped that once the Etihad Rail project is complete, apart from environmental gains, it will lead to less number of road accidents too.

“We are hoping that once we finish the network, we will be able to eliminate unnecessary cars or trucks from the roads, and that will increase the life of our roads but also reduce the number of fatalities from accidents that we are seeing,” Al Mazrouei added.

ALSO READ: