Dubai: New Nol, ticket vending machines installed at bus stations

Dubai - Screens that update bus schedules in real time have come up as well

By Staff Report Published: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 3:36 AM Last updated: Mon 4 Oct 2021, 6:14 AM

New, swanky Nol card and ticket vending machines have been installed at several bus stations in Dubai. Additionally, screens that update bus schedules in real time have come up as well.

Listen to this story and more on the 8@8 with David Light podcast

A top official at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the “new generation” of Nol card and ticket vending machines has been installed for the first time at bus stations.

“They are configured to accept payment through debit and credit cards and accept NFC (contactless) as well as payment through Virtualised Nol Cards — be it at the new machines or offices. These devices are equipped with CCTV cameras for the security and safety of users and have a change-return feature valid only when the banknotes received is higher than the chargeable amount,” said Khalid Al Awadhi, director of Transportation Systems, Public Transport Agency, RTA.

“These devices have high accuracy and efficiency in performing various procedures required by public transport commuters.”

The RTA has also completed the installation of 133 smart Real Time Passenger Information (RTPI) screens to display real-time updates of bus timings at 13 public bus stations and five bus stops.

“The screens will offer public bus riders instant updates on bus timings, which saves the waiting time of passengers and enables them to revise their journey plans in the event of any emergency changes or rescheduling of the services,” added Al Awadhi.

ALSO READ:

>> Dubai RTA, Huawei launch GCC's first digital nol card

>> Dubai: RTA announces project to ease traffic in Al Barsha South 3

The screens are powered by solar energy. “The screens display the arrival time of the upcoming bus and the following one as well, at each stop/station. The RTA had also installed touch screens to serve as journey planners, display the whole public transport map, and list RTA’s smart services,” he said.