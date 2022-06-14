Dubai: New Metro link bus service announced

The bus, which is characterised by a bike symbol, operates from 6am to midnight
Public Transport in UAE3 months ago
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch a new Metro link bus service from June 20. ‘F57’ will start from the Jebel Ali Metro Station and head to Bluewaters Island every 30 minutes during peak times.
Adel Shakeri, director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said the authority will also improve the timetables of 15 other bus routes in Dubai. These are 12, 20, 21, 24, 53, 84, 91A, F15, F26, F30, F33, F47, J01, J02 and X22.
Route SM1, which starts from the Gold Souq Station and heads to Souk Al Marfa in Deira, will operate from 10am. The last trip from Souk Al Marfa station will depart at 3.27am.
Shakeri cited several advantages of using the public bus service. “Adding to its flexibility and integration with other public transport means, bus transport in Dubai is reasonably priced. Passengers can also enjoy seeing the city skyline from the comfort of their seats as opposed to driving private vehicles.”
The RTA will improve public transport services by adjusting bus schedules and launching new routes in response to demand, “especially with summer vacation just around the corner”.
ALSO READ:
The bus, which is characterised by a bike symbol, operates from 6am to midnight
Public Transport in UAE3 months ago
The daily average increased to 1.3 million in 2021 as compared to 948,000 in 2020
Public Transport in UAE3 months ago
The CEO of Keolis described Dubai's public transport system as 'highly resilient'
Public Transport in UAE4 months ago
The authority plans to work on a stage-wise road map to improve mobility in the city
Public Transport in UAE4 months ago
Free subscription offered to riders with the most frequent trips
Public Transport in UAE5 months ago
Each bus is equipped with modern batteries that enable it to travel 200km when fully charged
Public Transport in UAE7 months ago
RTA to host four-day event themed Roads to Tomorrow
Public Transport in UAE7 months ago
Motorists who pay e-ticket fines within 30 days of issuance will benefit from a 25 per cent discount on violations.
Public Transport in UAE7 months ago