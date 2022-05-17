The authority plans to work on a stage-wise road map to improve mobility in the city
Public Transport in UAE3 months ago
As Covid-19 numbers have dropped and restrictions have eased, more people have started using public transport. In order to cater to the demand, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is restoring 4 intercity bus services from May 19.
“The four intercity bus routes to be resumed from Dubai are: E100 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Abu Dhabi, E201 from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station to Al Ain, E315 from Etisalat Metro Station to Muwaileh, Sharjah, and E700 from Etihad Bus Station to Fujairah,” announced Adel Shakeri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
On May 19, a new route will be launched from Jumeirah Golf Estates Metro Station. The metro link, called F38, will pass through several districts till Dubai Sports City.
It will start at 6am and will run until 12:30am (of the following day), at a frequency of 20 minutes.
Route 50 and Route N30will be extended until International City Bus Station.
“On the same date, RTA will introduce changes to some routes. It will extend Route 50 and Route N30 to reach the International City Bus Station, improve the frequency of merging Route D03 and D03A to be Route D03 only, and extend Route 367 to pass through the School of Research Science,” he added.
“RTA is always keen to deliver excellent and highly efficient public transport solutions to various members of the community. It also cooperates with government, semi-government entities and private companies to deliver safe and sustainable public transport solutions including public buses across Dubai. Requests received from various entities in the emirate are subjected to elaborate feasibility studies and extensive field surveys before the launch of the service,” concluded Shakeri.
