PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi apologises to Sarfaraz Ahmed after tiff on field

Filed on June 18, 2021
The two had exchanged heated words during Match 23 between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.


Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi apologised to Sarfaraz Ahmed on Twitter on Thursday.

The two had gotten into a verbal altercation on the field during Match 23 between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators when a bouncer from the pacer hit the former Pakistan captain on his head. Ahmed had taken a single despite the umpire signalling no-ball.

Former Pakistani cricketer and commentator Shoaib Akhtar replied to Afridi’s tweet, saying, “ Sarfraz deserve lot more respect then this as he was the best captain of Pakistan can ever ask for… but Great gesture by Saheen shah proud of you…”

Ahmed quickly forgave his junior, retweeting Afridi’s apology saying, “It’s all good bro. Whatever happened in the field it should stay in the field. You are the star of Pakistan too. May Allah give you more success in life. You are little brother to me. All is well.”

Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs on Tuesday, marking their second win of the season out of nine games.




