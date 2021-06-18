PSL 2021: Shaheen Shah Afridi apologises to Sarfaraz Ahmed after tiff on field

The two had exchanged heated words during Match 23 between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi apologised to Sarfaraz Ahmed on Twitter on Thursday.

The two had gotten into a verbal altercation on the field during Match 23 between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators when a bouncer from the pacer hit the former Pakistan captain on his head. Ahmed had taken a single despite the umpire signalling no-ball.

Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai. pic.twitter.com/sbwMj1Owyw — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) June 17, 2021

Former Pakistani cricketer and commentator Shoaib Akhtar replied to Afridi’s tweet, saying, “ Sarfraz deserve lot more respect then this as he was the best captain of Pakistan can ever ask for… but Great gesture by Saheen shah proud of you…”

Sarfraz deserve lot more respect then this as he was the best captain of Pakistan can ever ask for ..but Great gesture by Saheen shah proud of you .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) June 17, 2021

Ahmed quickly forgave his junior, retweeting Afridi’s apology saying, “It’s all good bro. Whatever happened in the field it should stay in the field. You are the star of Pakistan too. May Allah give you more success in life. You are little brother to me. All is well.”

May Allah give you more success in life. You are little brother to me .All is well https://t.co/zmRY2a72Em — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) June 17, 2021

Quetta Gladiators beat Lahore Qalandars by 18 runs on Tuesday, marking their second win of the season out of nine games.