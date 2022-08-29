WHY YOU MIGHT BE RENTING NOT BUYING YOUR NEXT LIVING ROOM

Expert clarify about banks financing real estate down payment in the country
Picture this: say you are moving into your new apartment, but dread takes over before the excitement settles in. The process is exhausting and chances are you have got some furniture pieces you no longer require. What happens then? Do you leave it on the street? Pass it on to a friend maybe? Or spend hours trying to sell it on secondhand websites? Millennials move an average of 10 times before they settle and purchase a house. Until then, the constant struggle of picking, buying, and moving furniture never ends.
That’s where MAKAN comes in, to reinvent the furniture experience. The founders' story is the same as others around you; they moved a lot over the past years, never spent more than 2 years in the same place, and always faced the same issues with furniture.
The newer generation is constantly in motion, seeking new opportunities, travel adventures, or are just advocates of new environments. UAE is known for being the ideal destination that attracts many joiners due to its tolerant population, sunny weather, and wide range of activities and opportunities. New comers are often there for an undetermined period of time which calls for undetermined living situations. Therefore, MAKAN brings a furniture rental service that adapts to those needs – an alternative to traditional furniture ownership. By renting your furniture, you can decide later if you would like to keep it, swap it, or return it. Moreover, pay monthly for the time the furniture is in use and avoid paying a fortune upfront. It’s a hassle-free, risk-free, and waste-free solution.
o You can also choose to opt for bundles, which have been curated by our designers
For instance, a one-bedroom apartment can be furnished for less than 1,000 AED per month, and after 24 months of renting the furniture; it can be owned.
MAKAN works directly with reliable manufacturers who share their values and are known for their expertise, quality production, and materials. The furniture is built to last and meets the highest standard of quality and sustainability. All the furniture is carefully crafted and curated by their team of expert designers to cater to everyone's taste.
The result? A collection of aesthetic, sustainable furniture made to last, an assortment of pieces that can bring your dream home to life in a blink of an eye.
With their innovative model, MAKAN is truly reinventing the furnishing experience in the UAE. Making it easy for you to create and enjoy your dream home in just a few clicks.
