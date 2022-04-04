USH wins top real estate agency award for 10th year in a row

Saadiyat Grove and Aldar’s iconic Dh10 billion landmark destination on Saadiyat Island will feature only 400 apartments
Property2 weeks ago
Union Square House (USH) has claimed the number one spot as the most awarded real estate agency in Dubai.
The announcement comes after Emaar Properties recently presented USH with the 'Top Real Estate Agency' award for 10 years in a row, a statement issued on Monday said.
In 2021, USH achieved Dh3 billion in real estate transactions, expanded its customer-base from six to 30 nationalities, saw a threefold growth in business performance and a twofold growth in team members.
The real estate brokerage also focused on new markets, capitalising on demand for luxury homes from European, American and Canadian customers.
Previously, USH has received the 'Top Real Estate Agency' award from Dubai Properties for seven consecutive years, Meraas Properties (two consecutive years), RERA (2021), Dubai Holding (2021), and DAMAC Properties (2021).
Commenting on the recent achievements, Gaurav Aidasani, Founder and Managing Director of USH, said: “The UAE’s remarkable response to the pandemic bolstered Dubai's global appeal among investors, residents and visitors. Capitalising on the government’s efforts and leveraging a team of value-driven professionals with a collective focus on customer satisfaction have paved the way for us to celebrate several achievements, and win numerous awards from all the master developers in Dubai.”
Saadiyat Grove and Aldar’s iconic Dh10 billion landmark destination on Saadiyat Island will feature only 400 apartments
Property2 weeks ago
Villa prices climb 2.1% and apartments up 0.5% last month; Palm Jumeirah remained top choice for apartments and Jumeirah Island remains preferred villa community
Property2 weeks ago
Dubai ultra-prime home sales hit a new record; 93 homes with $10 million plus price tag sold last year.
Property3 weeks ago
International City, Al Karama and Dubai Marina will remain popular communities for apartments on rent in 2022
Property3 weeks ago
The project spanned over an area of 8.7 million square feet, will house a total of 1,836 smart villas, spread across three different zones, and is expected to be handed over in the second half of 2025
Property1 month ago
Out of 100 tallest buildings under construction globally, five of them are being built in Dubai.
Property1 month ago
'In the post-Covid landscape, ultra-high net worth buyers have descended on Dubai in very large numbers'
Property1 month ago
January 2022 had 51,452 residential leases; 52% were new leases while 48% were renewals in January 2022
Property1 month ago