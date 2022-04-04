USH wins top real estate agency award for 10th year in a row

In 2021, USH achieved Dh3 billion in real estate transactions

Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 4 Apr 2022, 11:58 AM

Union Square House (USH) has claimed the number one spot as the most awarded real estate agency in Dubai.

The announcement comes after Emaar Properties recently presented USH with the 'Top Real Estate Agency' award for 10 years in a row, a statement issued on Monday said.

In 2021, USH achieved Dh3 billion in real estate transactions, expanded its customer-base from six to 30 nationalities, saw a threefold growth in business performance and a twofold growth in team members.

The real estate brokerage also focused on new markets, capitalising on demand for luxury homes from European, American and Canadian customers.

Previously, USH has received the 'Top Real Estate Agency' award from Dubai Properties for seven consecutive years, Meraas Properties (two consecutive years), RERA (2021), Dubai Holding (2021), and DAMAC Properties (2021).

Commenting on the recent achievements, Gaurav Aidasani, Founder and Managing Director of USH, said: “The UAE’s remarkable response to the pandemic bolstered Dubai's global appeal among investors, residents and visitors. Capitalising on the government’s efforts and leveraging a team of value-driven professionals with a collective focus on customer satisfaction have paved the way for us to celebrate several achievements, and win numerous awards from all the master developers in Dubai.”