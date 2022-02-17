UAE: Rents rise in Dubai; residents' relocation from Sharjah to slow down

Asteco says rents in Dubai will continue to rise in 2022

File

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 11:29 AM

The relocation of tenants from Sharjah to Dubai is slowing due to the rise in rentals in the region's financial capital.

The real estate industry analysts say that the upward trend in Dubai rents will continue in 2022, which began with the market's recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic last year, but at a bit slower rate.

"Relocations from Sharjah to Dubai are expected to slow down due to rising rental rates in Dubai and the relative affordability in Sharjah," Asteco said in the annual report on Thursday.

File

The lockdown and movement restrictions resulting from the Covid-19 also resulted in reduced relocation from the Northern Emirates to Dubai after the pandemic outbreak despite an increase in affordable developments in Dubai, it said.

The real estate industry insiders say that the migration of tenants within Dubai that started over the past few years from affordable to more luxurious localities continued last year due to a drop in rents.

The Business Bay area. File

Rents in some localities such as Business Bay, Greens, Deira, Dubai Sports City and Palm Jumeirah rose or crossed to 2012 level while others – primarily affordable – were close to catching up with a 10-year high.

When compared year-on-year, the latest data from real estate consultancy Asteco showed that showed one-bedroom apartment rentals rose last year in most of the mid to high-end areas such as Downtown, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay, Dubai Marina, Greens, Jumeirah Beach Rents, Jumeirah Lake Towers while rentals in affordable localities such as Deira, Discovery Gardens and International City dropped.

File

Due to massive oversupply, rents and property prices started to decline in 2014, which continued till early 2020.

The property market had hit near bottom in early 2020 after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Asteco's annual report's data showed one-bedroom apartment has risen from Dh73,000 in 2020 to Dh75,000 in 2021 in Downtown, from Dh90,000 to Dh95,000 in Palm Jumeirah, from Dh58,000 to Dh60,000 in Business Bay, from Dh58,000 to Dh65,000 in Dubai Marina and Greens, from Dh70,000 to Dh72,500 in Jumeirah Beach Residence and from Dh55,000 to Dh57,500 in Jumeirah Lake Towers.

ALSO READ:

File

Among the affordable segment, prices in Sports City and Jumeirah Village remained static at Dh40,000 for a one-bedroom apartment while slipped in Deira and Discovery Gardens from Dh43,000 to Dh37,500 and from Dh30,000 to Dh26,000 in International City.

The study found that with more supply expected for handover in 2022, tenant retention will become increasingly challenging for the landlords and can be achieved through competitive rates, incentives and proactive/professional property management.

-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com