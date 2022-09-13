UAE: New project to improve traffic flow, parking, lighting in residential area

Work includes improvements in road safety standards, expanding green spaces and community facilities in the North Yas area

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 13 Sep 2022, 6:58 PM

As part of the development of the North Yas residential area, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi has announced a variety of infrastructure projects which will be carried out from September 15.

The work includes improvements in road standards and safety, expanding green spaces and community facilities, preserving the public appearance and landscaping, and developing long-term infrastructure plans for the area.

The new project comes as part of DMT’s strategy to develop integrated urban communities and improve the quality of life for residents in the emirate by providing infrastructure projects and public spaces in line with the best international practices.

The project will be carried out in five phases over the course of the coming months and will be completed by the first quarter of 2023. In collaboration with strategic partners, DMT will offer several solutions to ensure easy access to residential units and public facilities during the project. The department will provide alternative routes and parking. The department will also have a team onsite throughout the day and after working hours to provide dedicated support for senior citizens and People of Determination to access their housing and public services.

The new development project involves improving the roads and infrastructure in residential neighbourhoods, building sidewalks, and restoring rainwater drainage systems.

The DMT also aims to improve traffic flow in the residential area of North Yas and improve the lighting in the area. The department will also create pocket parks within neighbourhoods and enhance the appearance of public facilities.

The area will receive its first public park of 13,600 square metres, which features green spaces and shaded areas. In addition to parking lots, football, basketball, volleyball and badminton courts, a new community market, and an equipped children's playground, residents will be able to enjoy a truly exceptional experience.

With the new project, a 1.8 km cycling path will be added to the area northwest of Al-Ikhtisar Street, completing the link between Al-Ishbah Street and Yas Drive Street west of the area. The upcoming cycling path will enhance the emirate's outdoor activity scene for athletes and outdoor enthusiasts.

ALSO READ:

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport said: "The new North Yas residential area development project reflects our leadership's vision of developing sustainable communities by revitalising residential areas through infrastructure development and improving the level of public services and facilities. It enhances the quality of life, ensures residents' well-being, and empowers community members.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com