UAE-India relationship to reach inflection point in 2022, says Dr Puri

The Consul-General of India in Dubai inaugurated the India Real Estate Show on Saturday

Photo by Shihab

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Sat 21 May 2022, 12:54 PM Last updated: Sat 21 May 2022, 1:05 PM

The India-UAE relationship has been on swing for a few years and 2022 will be the inflection point, said Dr Aman Puri, the Consul-General of India in Dubai.

Dr Puri was speaking at the India Real Estate Show 2022 at Dusit Thani Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Presented by Khaleej Times, the exhibition offers a strong platform for the Indian real estate sector to showcase their properties.

The event witnessed a number of NRIs visiting pavilions of leading Indian developers checking for potential investments.

Dr Puri said: “The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE will see that pre-Covid trade of $60 billion touch to $100 billion by 2025.”

There is also a move to fast-track a $75 billion investment commitment from the UAE to India, and 2022 holds many promises towards that direction.

Dr Puri inaugurated the two-day event today by giving a massive boost to the property sectors of both nations as he called for mutually beneficial synergies between India and the UAE.

“We will see Indian exports to the UAE increasing. Also, the Indian real estate sector should see the UAE as an important source country for funding,” he added.

“We will see significant investments in infrastructure and construction in 2022.”

The third edition of the two-day exhibition brings together some of India’s biggest real estate players, providing NRIs with the opportunities to cash in on lucrative on-site deals and financing options.

ALSO READ:

Dr Puri strongly suggested that UAE investors should consider a long-term investment in the country as India strives towards the goal of achieving a $5 trillion economy.

"India is offering huge opportunities in new sectors like e-commerce, logistics, warehousing in Tier2 and Tier3 cities, and investors should benefit from these lucrative investment avenues,” concluded Dr Puri.