UAE: FTA launches new services to ease VAT refund process for Emiratis building new residences

Abu Dhabi - The initiative will include a weekly interactive virtual workshop.

By Wam Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 2:13 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 2:15 PM

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has new services designed to help UAE nationals reclaim the Value-Added Tax (VAT) they incurred on their newly built residences with smooth and efficient procedures.

The new service offer four different services that aim to raise the target audience’s awareness, provide them with easy access to information, allow them to communicate directly with FTA representatives, receive their feedback, and constantly provide them with top-quality services that live up to their expectations.

The initiative will include a weekly interactive virtual workshop, the "Virtual Session", that brings UAE citizens eligible to benefit from the service with representatives of housing authorities in the UAE, as well as contractors, engineers, and construction experts to provide consultations and clarification about the VAT refund process.

The new services will also provide a "Personal Assistant" service, where applicants can book an appointment to communicate directly with FTA employees about the refund process.

FTA has explained that the new services include a new campaign called ‘Your Voice is Heard’, where the Authority organises a series of remote, web-based interactive sessions to gauge citizens’ feedback, remarks, suggestions, and preferences with regards to the VAT refund process.