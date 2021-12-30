UAE: Emaar Development CEO Bader Hareb announces resignation

Price appreciation will continue in 2022 but at a slower pace as appetite for Dubai properties grows
Bader Hareb has resigned from his role as CEO of Emaar Development.
He was appointed in 2018, replacing former Nakheel executive Chris O'Donnell, who had joined the company in 2017.
Hareb said on Instagram that Thursday, December 30, was his last day at Emaar.
"It has been an incredible experience and I have gained tremendous personal and professional growth over the past 4 years," he wrote. "I am off to pursue a new adventure and would like to thank my team, my colleagues, my leaders and everyone else who has been part of my journey."
