UAE: Emaar Development CEO Bader Hareb announces resignation

Hareb was appointed to the role in 2018

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 4:23 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Dec 2021, 4:26 PM

Bader Hareb has resigned from his role as CEO of Emaar Development.

He was appointed in 2018, replacing former Nakheel executive Chris O'Donnell, who had joined the company in 2017.

Hareb said on Instagram that Thursday, December 30, was his last day at Emaar.

"It has been an incredible experience and I have gained tremendous personal and professional growth over the past 4 years," he wrote. "I am off to pursue a new adventure and would like to thank my team, my colleagues, my leaders and everyone else who has been part of my journey."

