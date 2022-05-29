RAK Properties launches Bay Residences-Central I at the Iconic Hayat Island

The Consul-General of India in Dubai inaugurated the India Real Estate Show on Saturday
Property1 week ago
RAK Properties, the leading real estate developer in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the launch of Bay Residence — Central I project, a mixed-use residential project located on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah.
The project compliments Ras Al Khaimah rapidly growing status as one of the most sought-after destinations, created by recent high profile investments and developments in the area.
One such project, developed by RAK Properties, is Hayat Island — a luxury residential community nestled within the heart of Mina Al Arab.
“We’re excited to announce the launch of the Bay Residences — Central I which is one of the four state-of-the-art residential buildings in Hayat Island. Residents and guests will enjoy breathtaking views of the beach and luxury living at its finest, with access to restaurants, retail, and many more facilities,” Mohammed Al Tair, acting CEO of RAK Properties, said.
“Due to its scenic location, we took inspiration from the sea at early design stage. We aimed to provide a fully integrated experience within beachfront settings, providing amazing unhindered views of the sea,” he added.
Bay Residences project, which is directly adjacent to the iconic InterContinental Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, spans a total build up area of 1,180,000 million sqft. The launched Central I Tower offers affordably priced apartments with open access to the beach. Buyers can choose between 1, 2, and 3 bedroom high quality apartments. Amenities include adult and kids swimming pools, play courts, retail, F&B outlets, and fitness gym, among the greater Hayat Island offerings of entertainment, retail, promenades, walkways, and green spaces.
With carefully designed, streamlined, energy-efficient architecture, and socially responsible and sustainable site planning, the Bay Residences allow people to interact with the natural landscape within the podium gardens, ensuring a high quality of life for residents.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
The Consul-General of India in Dubai inaugurated the India Real Estate Show on Saturday
Property1 week ago
The sector throws lucrative investment opportunities for long-term returns
Property1 week ago
Emirate’s unparalleled safety, family-focused living, meticulous handling of the Covid-19 pandemic attracts investment
Property1 week ago
Emirate is favourite destination for high net worth individuals due to pro-business environment, recent visa reforms
Property1 week ago
Real estate posts best April in 13 years, prices will continue to rise this year but at a slower pace
Property1 week ago
Ultra-prime homes have been in high demand as a large number of high net worth individuals flocked to the Emirate
Property1 week ago
Real estate market in the emirate is expected to continue its upwards trajectory with more foreign investors pouring into the market
Property2 weeks ago
RAK Properties has made a steady start to the year with reported profits of Dh30.48 million during the first quarter of 2022. The company’s total assets stood at Dh6.24 billion in Q1 compared to Dh6.21 billion in the previous quarter.
Property1 month ago