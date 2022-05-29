RAK Properties launches Bay Residences-Central I at the Iconic Hayat Island

Bay Residences: The new beach-front residential complex is estimated at Dh400 million

The project compliments Ras Al Khaimah rapidly growing status as one of the most sought-after destinations, created by recent high profile investments and developments in the area. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Sun 29 May 2022, 3:43 PM

RAK Properties, the leading real estate developer in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced the launch of Bay Residence — Central I project, a mixed-use residential project located on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah.

The project compliments Ras Al Khaimah rapidly growing status as one of the most sought-after destinations, created by recent high profile investments and developments in the area.

One such project, developed by RAK Properties, is Hayat Island — a luxury residential community nestled within the heart of Mina Al Arab.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of the Bay Residences — Central I which is one of the four state-of-the-art residential buildings in Hayat Island. Residents and guests will enjoy breathtaking views of the beach and luxury living at its finest, with access to restaurants, retail, and many more facilities,” Mohammed Al Tair, acting CEO of RAK Properties, said.

“Due to its scenic location, we took inspiration from the sea at early design stage. We aimed to provide a fully integrated experience within beachfront settings, providing amazing unhindered views of the sea,” he added.

Bay Residences project, which is directly adjacent to the iconic InterContinental Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa, spans a total build up area of 1,180,000 million sqft. The launched Central I Tower offers affordably priced apartments with open access to the beach. Buyers can choose between 1, 2, and 3 bedroom high quality apartments. Amenities include adult and kids swimming pools, play courts, retail, F&B outlets, and fitness gym, among the greater Hayat Island offerings of entertainment, retail, promenades, walkways, and green spaces.

With carefully designed, streamlined, energy-efficient architecture, and socially responsible and sustainable site planning, the Bay Residences allow people to interact with the natural landscape within the podium gardens, ensuring a high quality of life for residents.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com