Q Properties launches first phase of Reem Hills

Q Properties on Thursday unveiled its vision for the next phase of luxury development with the launch of the first phase of Reem Hills, a gated community development in an exclusive location on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island.
The Dh8 billion project features a unique man-made hill and is designed to encourage its residents to indulge their senses in a unique and luxurious greenery environment by providing an escape from the pressures of today’s fast-paced life.
Abdulla Mohamed Butti Al Hamed, chairman of Q Holding, the Abu Dhabi-based business and investment enabler and parent company of Q Properties, revealed the organisation’s intention to provide a firm strategic base from which businesses and investors can build their networks on solid foundations of innovation.
“Q Holding will be a prominent force in the next phase of the economic development of Abu Dhabi, rewriting the future of successful, sustainable investment, conducting business with the highest degree of integrity and strategic imperatives,” he said.
Reem Hills is ideally located amongst lush greenery on a man-made hill with exclusive beach access, featuring UAE’s most spacious villas with innovative designs and unique layouts in a relaxed, well-maintained, beautifully equipped, diversified and comfortable environment with all amenities within easy reach: parkland and wide open landscaped spaces, schools, mosques, community centres, club houses, ample shopping, cafes and restaurants, leisure areas for walking, exercise and biking, and an abundance of transport options.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
