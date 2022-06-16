Dubai: Palm Jumeirah building to get a makeover, residents asked to move out

Tenants have 90 days to vacate homes as Nakheel begins work to turn property into serviced apartments

Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022

Tenants of a building in the upscale neighbourhood of Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, have been served 90-day notices to vacate their homes. The developer plans to turn the residential property into serviced apartments.

Some residents of the Golden Mile 3 building said they were worried about the disruption the move would cause to their lives. However, Nakheel clarified the property would get a makeover, and tenants would be given enough time to vacate the premises.

"As part of this, we have identified the need for the residential building at Golden Mile 3 to undergo a major refurbishment. This building will also be subject to a change of use from residentially leased apartments to serviced apartments," the developer said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

"This change of use, along with the impact of refurbishment means that Nakheel served 90 days' notice to all existing tenants within Golden Mile 3.

"Nakheel is committed to supporting its tenants, and all notices given will be fully compliant with the UAE regulation and laws when such actions are taking place." the statement added.

Workers have already begun knocking down common areas and tearing up the floor outside apartment doors.

One tenant who preferred to remain anonymous claimed he just spent Dh70,000 renovating his penthouse and does not want to leave.

Briton Eric Chan, who lives in a one-bedroom unit on the seventh floor, said he has to skip, hop and jump to reach his apartment as the area around its entrance is littered with a heap of broken tiles.

"It's like an obstacle course we must cross daily. It's risky, especially while carrying an infant," said the new dad.

His wife, Holly Chan, said the noise from the drilling and demolition disrupts their three-month-old son's sleep. "If that is not bad enough, we also deal with construction dust which seeps into our house all day. It could be hazardous for our child," she said.'

Nakheel responded, "They are committed to upholding the highest standard of building maintenance and preservation."

There are other problems the Chans must now face. "For instance, we need to make a passport for our son as we are supposed to travel, but we can't do that without an Ejari (tenancy contract), which the developers have refused to renew," Holly said.

Elinor Reilly, one of the first tenants in Golden Mile 3, said the prospect of being rendered homeless in three months has filled her with fear and uncertainty.

The British expat has been living in the building since it opened in 2018.

"In February this year, we received an alert that Nakheel would be moving us to an upgraded apartment within the building," Reilly recalled.

"This was exciting news, albeit surprising given that the building is only four years old."

She said they endured construction work in the building for months believing they would eventually move into a refurbished apartment.

"Imagine my shock when I received a 90-day eviction notice, mid-way through my tenancy," she rued.

Syrian Maram Dallow said she's dreading the day when the construction workers move to the 10th floor where she lives.

On Tuesday evening, residents had to call Dubai Police to complain about excessive construction noise.

Golden Mile 3 Building has 112 apartments, of which 67 are occupied. One-bedroom rents here hover around Dh75,000. Two-bedroom units fetch up to Dh105,000 annually. - mazhar@khaleejtimes.com