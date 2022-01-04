New UAE weekend: Dubai Land Department announces revised working hours

Official working hours at headquarters will be Monday-Thursday 7:30am to 3:30pm and 7:30am to 12 pm on Fridays

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 4 Jan 2022, 3:33 PM

Dubai Land Department (DLD) on Tuesday announced the amendment of its official working hours, in line with the new weekly work system that came into effect on January 3, 2022.

The official working hours at DLD’s headquarters will be Monday-Thursday 7:30am to 3:30pm and 7:30am to 12 pm on Fridays.

With regard to real estate service trustee centres, the official working hours will be 8am to 8pm from Sunday to Thursday and 8am to 12pm and from 4 to 8pm on Fridays at Altabu Real Estate Services Trustee (in both Al Twar Center and Al Barsha Mall branches); Altaresh Real Estate Services Trustee in all its branches (Dubai Municipality - Zabeel, Dubai Municipality - Manara Center, Dubai Municipality Center - Al Twar 1st); Tasheel Government Services in Oud Metha; and Al Ameen Alaqaree in Mazaya Center - Sheikh Zayed Road.

The official working hours at Takhless Government Services in Creek Tower – Al Buteen will be from 8 am to 4 pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 2pm on Sundays. The working hours at Fixit Real Estate Services Trustee in Dubai Healthcare City will be from 8am to 5:30pm Sunday to Thursday, and 8am to 12:30pm and 2:30 to 5:30pm on Fridays.

The working hours in Tamleek Real Estate Registration Trustee (Tamleek Cube) in Dubai South will be from 7:30am to 2:30pm on Monday to Thursday and 7:30am to 12:30pm on Fridays.

All of Dubai Land Department’s services are available around the clock, on its website and its Dubai REST smart app.

