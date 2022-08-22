Nakheel unveils Master Plan vision for Dubai Islands

Plan comprising five islands of 17 square kilometres, with waterfront living and communities

Dubai Islands — formerly known as Deira Islands — will reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination of choice for residents, visitors and investors. – Supplied photo

Published: Mon 22 Aug 2022

Nakheel has unveiled a new vision for Dubai Islands which will redefine the concept of waterfront living.

Comprised of five islands with a total area of 17 square kilometres, Dubai Islands have been designed to enhance the well-being and lifestyles of residents and visitors, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer said in a statement on Monday.

Aligning with Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Dubai Islands — formerly known as Deira Islands — will reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination of choice for residents, visitors and investors.

Each island will have its own unique offerings, with innovative living experiences, cultural hubs, recreational sport beaches and beach clubs, all in one interconnected location within easy access of the city and airport.

"The islands will be home to over 80 resorts and hotels, including luxury and wellness resorts, boutique, family and eco-conscious hotels, supporting Dubai’s ambition to boost the tourism and hospitality sector by increasing the number of hotel keys," according to Nakheel statement.

With over 20 kilometres of beaches, including a Blue Flag certified beach, approximately two square kilometres of parks and open spaces and premium golf courses overlooking the Arabian Gulf, Dubai Islands will increase the length of beaches and areas dedicated to public parks. A well-connected network of marinas promenades and pathways for water and road transportation, walking and biking support the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan in developing vibrant and healthy communities, it added.

Naaman Atallah, chief executive officer at Nakheel, said Dubai Islands are an integral part of the future vision for the emirate, focusing on enhancing the health, happiness and wellbeing of residents and visitors, as well as providing the highest standards and variety of urban infrastructure and facilities.

"Dubai Islands will add to the Nakheel portfolio of residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments, offering another destination within a destination,” he said.

Dubai Islands are located along Dubai’s northern coastline and are easily accessible by land and sea through road bridges and water transport. The islands are within a short distance from the Dubai International Airport, Dubai Creek, Jumeirah and Downtown Dubai.

