Nakheel launches Tilal Al Furjan

Nakheel has announced the launch of Tilal Al Furjan, a new collection of 220 luxury four-and five- bedroom villas overlooking the Al Furjan master community.
With spacious interiors, high quality finishing, floor to ceiling windows and an emphasis on environmental sustainability, the homes occupy an elevated position above Al Furjan, and are set among wide open spaces, shaded walkways, extensive landscaping and a wealth of communal amenities including swimming pools, cycle paths, children’s playgrounds and sports courts.
Launched to meet sustained demand for Dubai real estate, Tilal Al Furjan comes hot on the heels of the sell-out success of Nakheel’s Murooj Al Furjan last May and Murooj Al Furjan West in September.
Combining superiority and sustainability, the villas boast the best in quality materials and finishing for the ultimate in luxury living, and come with a number of green features, including solar water heaters, fresh air heat exchangers that resist humidity and an electric car charging point.
With a built-up area of up to 5,270 square feet, each villa features a generously sized private garden with provision for a pool, and a garage for up to three cars. On the spacious ground floor is a grand entrance, large kitchen, living and dining areas, maid’s room and guest bedroom with en-suite. Upstairs, the master bedroom suite boasts a walk-in wardrobe, five-fixture bathroom and shaded balcony overlooking the garden. The first floor also houses the remaining, all en-suite bedrooms, a large family room, pantry and study. Additional elements, such as a courtyard, storeroom, show kitchen and a driver’s room, are included in some floor plans.
Spanning 560 hectares and currently home to nearly 30,000 people, Al Furjan is one of Dubai’s biggest and most popular mixed-use developments, with its own Dubai Metro station, two retail pavilions, a community club house, schools and more. It’s also easily accessible from key routes such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Ziyad Road (E311), Al Yalayis Street (D57) and Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) – ideally located to reach Abu Dhabi and other parts of Dubai, and a stone’s throw from Ibn Battuta Mall.
