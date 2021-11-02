Look: Downtown Dubai's most expensive penthouse sold for Dh50 million

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 2 Nov 2021, 7:37 PM

A luxury penthouse in Downtown Dubai was sold for Dh50 million, becoming the most expensive penthouse to be sold in the area.

The duplex apartment, one of only two being offered at The 118, features six en suite bedrooms, exquisitely furnished interiors, generous walk-in closet spaces, and a combination of stone and pearlescent finishes.

Developed by Signature Developers, the penthouse is located near Dubai Mall, giving a beautiful view of the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, as well.

Generally, waterfront properties at the Palm have been attracting the highest prices for the premium properties in Dubai. This latest Downtown deal is in stark contrast to current highly expensive residences that heavily rely on beachfront access to justify the asking price.

The property also features a luxurious 30,000sqft poolside garden and deck, dedicated chauffeur accommodation, 24-hour maintenance and concierge services, a fitness centre and valet services.

Following two tough years due to the pandemic, Dubai, once again, has positioned itself as a safe haven for burgeoning entrepreneurs, international investors and celebrities alike.

“Interestingly, a big draw to our pool of discerning buyers has not only been the uncompromising luxury we stand by, but also the heightened level of security and privacy we offer. With only 28 units available, we strive to build a sought-after community of tasteful residents, that value discretion and peace of mind,” said Sunil Nihalani, a senior representative for Signature Developers.