Dubai’s ‘most expensive’ townhouse sold for Dh35.5 million

Homes in the development, located on Jumeira Bay Island, offer views of the Arabian Gulf on one side, and the city's famed skyline on the other

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 12:06 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 12:30 PM

A five-bedroom, 4,558sqft townhouse has been sold for Dh35.5 million, making it the most expensive to be sold in Dubai, real estate brokerage Driven Properties has said.

The property in the Villa Amalfi development is located on the Jumeira Bay Island. It offers direct beach access, and full sea and skyline views from its rooftop.

Homes in the development offer views of the Arabian Gulf on one side, and the famed Dubai skyline on the other. The townhouse community is built around a private park and features a range of community facilities.

Abdullah Alajaji

Abdullah Alajaji, founder of Driven Properties, said: “Jumeira Bay has outperformed every area in Dubai in terms of price growth over the past two years and has become one of the most desirable destinations for ultra-high net worth individuals. Following the success and sellout of our project on the island, Sea Mirror, we have seen a surge in demand for other properties there, most notably Bulgari Residences and Villa Amalfi.”

Last month, the single biggest residential land sale in Jumeira Bay was closed for Dh180 million ($50 million).

Dubai’s ultra-prime luxury properties are all set for a record year, with prices likely to increase by 15 per cent by the end of 2022.

The emirate has been seeing a string of record-breaking property sales recently. Earlier this month, a villa — which features a 1,600-year-old olive tree — located on Palm Jumeirah Frond G was sold for Dh128 million.

In July, a garden villa was sold for Dh67 million — making it the most expensive to be sold on Palm Jumeirah.

