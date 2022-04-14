Dubai South Properties appoints company to develop The Pulse Beachfront Villas Community

Dubai continuing to grow its reputation as a hub for international business, more and more new home buyers and investors are switching on to the extensive benefits on offer in the emirate’s real estate market
Property3 weeks ago
Dubai South Properties has announced the appointment of Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al-Kharafi & Sons company to develop The Pulse Beachfront Villas Community located in Dubai South at the Residential District.
Within months of launching The Pulse Beachfront onto the freehold market, Dubai South Properties managed to successfully sell-out 788 residential villas and townhouses, which were launched across three phases. The milestone is a continuity of similar impressive results achieved by the master developer, confirming the huge demand for units within Dubai South’s Residential District.
The Dh900 million Pulse Beachfront is spread across a built-up area with units ranging from 2,600-4,800 square feet of living space, with private gardens ranging from 1,700-5,000 square feet. The project features residential units in a mix of three, four, and five-bedroom villas and townhouses. All villas come with master bedrooms, a maid’s room fully-equipped closed kitchens, private gardens, three covered private parking spaces, spacious living rooms, study rooms, and rooftops. The project also features an approximate 200-metre-wide, artificial beach lagoon with a beachfront in addition to a half Olympic swimming pool.
Dubai South Properties plans to commence construction on the project in Q2 2022, with completion of the initial phases scheduled for Q3 2024.
The Pulse Beachfront gated community will also feature amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness club, gym, squash tennis court, climbing walls, private lounge, yoga garden, aerobics studios, a dedicated kid’s club and water park. Additional amenities include a children’s pool, skate parks, jogging tracks, and a number of F&B retail outlets next to a grand supermarket, and lots of greenery and dedicated open areas for a tennis court, and beach tennis, which are in line with Dubai South’s mission to enhance the lifestyle of its residents across its successful developments.
A spokesman for Dubai South Properties said that the successful sell-out of the project confirms the trust investors and customers have in the company's projects.
"The area has gained a lot of momentum, evident from the impressive number of Expo 2020 Dubai visitors, especially since many parts of the exhibition will now be repurposed, as well as due to the advanced infrastructure around the Expo 2020 site which is directly connected to Dubai South. The Pulse Beachfront is a unique project by itself, especially for its wellness aspect and the splendid amenities it features that enriches the lifestyles of residents where people can live, play and connect,” said the spokesperson.
The Residential District at Dubai South currently boasts a population of over 25,000 residents. Over 1,400 apartments and townhouses are already handed over at The Pulse, which is characterised by lush green walkways, jogging and cycling tracks, eight gyms and swimming pools, and a number of parks. This makes The Pulse an ideal place for young professionals and families to enjoy the best lifestyle.
Dubai South is home to a community of freehold as well as leasehold residential, commercial, office, and retail properties. It caters to different lifestyles and is designed to create a vibrant living environment, in line with Dubai South’s drive to enrich the emirate’s urban lifestyle projects to support its economic growth.
rohma@khaleejtimes.com
Dubai continuing to grow its reputation as a hub for international business, more and more new home buyers and investors are switching on to the extensive benefits on offer in the emirate’s real estate market
Property3 weeks ago
Built over an area of 2.2 million sqm, the iconic gated community features more than 4,000 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments to suit the unique needs of residents of all generations
Property3 weeks ago
It has been designed by architect Kobi Karp and is one of the most lavish villas in the emirate
Property3 weeks ago
The Dh8 billion project features a unique man-made hill and is designed to encourage its residents to indulge their senses in a unique and luxurious greenery environment by providing an escape from the pressures of today’s fast-paced life
Property4 weeks ago
The multi-service project will play a major role in enriching the general design of the entire Hayat Island
Property4 weeks ago
Property developer launches spacious hillside homes at Jebel Ali Village today
Property4 weeks ago
Saadiyat Grove and Aldar’s iconic Dh10 billion landmark destination on Saadiyat Island will feature only 400 apartments
Property4 weeks ago
Villa prices climb 2.1% and apartments up 0.5% last month; Palm Jumeirah remained top choice for apartments and Jumeirah Island remains preferred villa community
Property1 month ago